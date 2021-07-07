New Cannabis Products: An Indigenous-Owned Brand, A Small Bong, A Delta-8 Seltzer

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Red Market Brand

Red Market Brand, a new Indigenous-owned and operated cannabis-related project founded on a mission of supporting Indigenous communities, launched on June 21.

The company was founded by Isadore Day, former Regional Chief of Ontario, and Christian Sinclair, Onekanew (Chief) for the Opaskwayak Cree Nation – leaders in the discussion surrounding Indigenous rights within the legal sale of cannabis in Canada.

Red Market will bring high-quality cannabis products to the Canadian retail, adult-use market with the primary goals of making Indigenous-owned cannabis brands available, pursuing economic reconciliation across Canada and enriching First Nation communities from Coast to Coast through compliant cannabis sales. Red Market Brand will debut its first products through a partnership with Royal City Cannabis Co., a certified craft cannabis producer.

The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker

The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker is half the size of the original Beaker, but delivers the same power and performance as the classic Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker with the added benefit of being compact and portable.

The USA-made piece is handcrafted from premium borosilicate glass that provides durability, heat resistance and optimal flavor transfer. In addition to a removable Glass Bowl, this dual-use water pipe is equipped with a 45-Degree Quartz Banger, a Carb Cap and a Large Tool for dry herb and concentrate consumption.

"The Heavy Duty Mini Beaker is a natural next step for our made-in-USA glass collection, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally release it to the market. We wanted to offer our discerning customer base a way to experience the classic Heavy Duty Beaker—and the purification and dual functionality that comes with it—in a scaled-down, portable design,” said Eric Hammond, vice president of Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Greenlane Brands and GM of Higher Standards.

LOKI

LOKI is a new Delta-8-infused enhanced seltzer. One of the first beverages of its kind in the space, LOKI delivers a unique and euphoric effect and can be enjoyed as an alternative to alcohol.

The active ingredient, Delta-8-THC, is a lesser-known natural element of the cannabis plant and differs from its more commonly known relative Delta-9-THC, by a slight variation in molecular structure. Delta-8 (federally legal if below 0.3% THC), offers a cleaner and lower psychotropic potency that still gives consumers the ability to immerse in prolonged and enjoyable moments, without the hangover, paranoia, or lack of clarity. Further, one serving of LOKI contains just 5 calories, 0 sugars, 0 carbs, and 5 main active ingredients.

Co-founder Harji Singh told Benzinga, “We’re looking to shine a new light on the cannabis industry and position Delta-8 as the alternative to alcohol. Consuming cannabis has always made us feel a bit more introverted, so we wanted to create a drink that didn't have those negative effects of anxiety and paranoia that most THC-based products have. Lastly, we wanted to create something that even non-cannabis users would consider trying.”

Photo: Courtesy Images.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.