Video: Talking Cannabis With Aurora Co-Founder Terry Booth | Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/29

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
June 30, 2021 12:01 am
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse spoke with Terry Booth, Aurora Cannabis' (NASDAQ:ACB) co-founder.
Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Audacious Brands (OTC:AUSAF)
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)
  • High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)
  • WeedMD Inc. (TSXV:WMD)
  • MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Meet The Hosts:

