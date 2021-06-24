Social Justice-Focused Cannabis Brand EVIDENCE Debuts With Film Ft. Damian Marley, Berner And Others

Ocean Grown Extracts, a family-owned cannabis company with a profound focus on social justice, has launched EVIDENCE, a brand that packages its flower in police-style evidence bags with the intent of not-so-subtly compelling customers to reckon with the racial disparities surrounding drug-law enforcement.

Since co-founding the California-based company, siblings Casey, Dan and Kelly Dalton have sought to raise awareness around the racial inequities inherent to the War on Drugs. Back in 2016, the family bought an abandoned, high-security private prison and transformed it into a licensed cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility.

“EVIDENCE is unlike any other cannabis brand in that it’s an unapologetic disruptor that forces people to take a hard look at where we have been as a country and initiates the conversation on where we need to go,” Dan Dalton told Benzinga.

A Look At The EVIDENCE

EVIDENCE launched on the eve of Juneteeth with a short film produced in collaboration with artist and cannabis activist Damian Marley, EVIDENCE creative director Nabil Elderkin (known for his work with Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean and John Legend), Dan Dalton and cannabis entrepreneur, artist, philanthropist, Berner.

For every EVIDENCE cannabis bag sold, the company will donate $1 to the criminal justice reform non-profit Last Prisoner Project.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: