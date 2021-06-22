CBD And Athletes: Heavyweight World Champ And Olympic Gold Medalist Anthony Joshua Is Now Ambassador And Shareholder Of Love Hemp Group

Anthony Joshua OBE, a British professional boxer, two-time unified world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist is the latest star to join the growing list of celebrities and athletes who are getting into the cannabis and CBD space. Joshua just signed a three-year endorsement agreement with one of the UK’s largest CBD and hemp products suppliers, Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF).

The agreement is set to begin July 1st with an original term of three years, during which Joshua will be the company’s ambassador and main promotor of its wellness brand.

Love Hemp and Joshua also plan to jointly work on several licensed CBD products for athletes aiming to promote CBD as an ideal product for sportsmen.

Joshua will take it one step further in backing the company’s growth by becoming a key shareholder of Love Hemp through his management company 258 MGT Limited via the issuance of shares in place of cash compensation.

"Love Hemp is a great brand with an amazing vision,” Joshua said in a statement. “The ability of CBD to improve people's everyday lives is undeniable. I have a passion for dynamic British businesses, and for wellness, making Love Hemp a perfect brand for me to endorse and become a shareholder in. My work with Love Hemp will allow me to be involved in the Company's aggressive growth strategy as well as developing my own branded wellness-focused CBD products.”

CEO of Love Hemp Group Tony Calamita said they are thrilled to have Anthony Joshua join their team.

“His profile in the international sports arena is key to the ongoing growth of the Love Hemp brand into the amateur and elite sports world. Love Hemp is a wellness company and CBD is a natural life improver. For sportsmen and women, this means faster muscle recovery, effective pain management and reduced inflammation," Calamita said. "We have worked hard to create a trusted and fully certified premium CBD brand with a diverse range of organic products. Via his involvement with Love Hemp Group, Anthony will help us deliver this important message to the highest levels of UK and international sport."

Company Details

Love Hemp Group is one of the largest CBD and hemp products suppliers in the United Kingdom. It is headquartered in London, offering more than 40 products, such as oils, sprays, edibles, topicals, vapes and cosmetics. These products are available through 70 websites and across more than 2,000 stores, including some of the largest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots, Ocado and Sainsbury's. The company was previously operating under the name ‘World High Life.’

Price Action

Love Hemp’s shares were trading 0.25% higher at $0.04 per share at the time of writing.

