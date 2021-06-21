Dispensary Roundup: Harvest Health Opens Two In Fla., SKYMINT In Michigan, Cresco And Ayr Wellness Open One Store Each In PA

Harvest Health & Recreation Opens Two Medical Cannabis Stores In Florida Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) announced Friday it had cut the ribbon on its two new medical marijuana shops in Florida.

The Phoenix-based company launched its stores at 1315 Homestead Road N Ste B in Lehigh Acres and 15100 Biscayne Blvd in North Miami Beach.

"We are thrilled to open two new Harvest locations in Florida, one of the fastest-growing medical markets in the U.S.," Steve White, the company's CEO, said. "We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at both locations in one of our core markets."

Other dispensaries in the Sunshine State operated by the company are in Gainesville, Jacksonville, Kissimmee, Longwood, North Port, Olympia Heights, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced recently that it is poised to close a $2.1 billion deal to purchase Harvest Health & Recreation.

SKYMINT Opens Its Largest Store In Big Rapids, MI

Michigan-based cannabis retailer SKYMINT announced the grand opening of its largest store yet, located across from the main campus of Ferris State University at 840 Clark St.in Big Rapids, near Highway 131.

The 6,400 square feet shop will feature over 60 brands, including the exclusive SKYMINT X DNA Genetics collection, North Cannabis gummies, as well as other curated lines such as Flower by Edie Parker, Lil Wayne's break-out Gkua and Crude Boys. It will also offer scores of other cannabis products, including select edibles, concentrates, CBD products, vapes and infusions.

The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 26.

"It's our goal to feature something for everyone as they continue on their journey towards a more joyful, health-forward life," said Laurie Gregory, chief brand and product officer for SKYMINT Brands.

Cresco Labs Opens Sunnyside Store In Philadelphia, 4th In Pennsylvania

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) is opening its fourth dispensary in Pennsylvania and its 33rd nationwide.

Sunnyside Philadelphia, a medical-only cannabis shop, is located at 1221 Chestnut St, in the former historic Cathay Tea Garden Restaurant building right in the heart of downtown.

The 5,500 square feet retail location will have 10 points of sale and offer a wide range of MMJ products.

“I commend our Retail, Real Estate and Community Integration teams for their outstanding work in the opening of another Sunnyside location that will help grow our presence in the sixth-largest U.S. city,” Charlie Bachtell, Cresco CEO and co-founder said Monday.

The Chicago-based company operates three other Sunnyside dispensaries in PA, which are located in Butler, Pittsburgh and New Kensington.

“Our Sunnyside retail platform continues to outpace industry averages on per store retail metrics thanks to our teams’ ability to open in the best locations, secure an array of products to serve a breadth of consumer needs, and deliver an excellent customer experience,” Bachtell added.

Ayr Wellness Expands In Pennsylvania, Cuts Ribbon On Store In Gibsonia

Separately, vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTC:AYRWF) is opening its third medical dispensary in Pennsylvania.

The new store, located at 112 Northtowne Square in Gibsonia, a suburb of Pittsburgh just off Route 8, is being launched by CannTech PA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Toronto-based company.

The retail facility spans 8,000 square feet and features 45 parking spaces. It can facilitate up to 30 points of sales.

“We’re excited to introduce our high-quality product offerings, headlined by our recently launched Revel premium flower, to the underserved medical patients of Gibsonia and the broader northern Pittsburgh suburbs,” Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, said Monday.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash