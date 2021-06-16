Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/15 Ft. Trevor Fencott, CEO Of Fire & Flower Holdings
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.
Our Guest:
Trevor Fencott: CEO, Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTC:FFLWF)
Meet The Hosts:
Javier Hasse https://www.twitter.com/JavierHasse
Spencer Israel https://www.twitter.com/Sjisrael
Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.