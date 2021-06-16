fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.39
340.87
+ 0.41%
DIA
-0.46
343.87
-0.13%
SPY
-0.11
424.59
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.28
140.77
+ 0.2%
GLD
-0.12
174.17
-0.07%

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/15 Ft. Trevor Fencott, CEO Of Fire & Flower Holdings

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
June 16, 2021 9:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/15 Ft. Trevor Fencott, CEO Of Fire & Flower Holdings

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.
Our Guest:

Trevor Fencott: CEO, Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTC:FFLWF

Meet The Hosts:

Javier Hasse https://www.twitter.com/JavierHasse

Spencer Israel https://www.twitter.com/Sjisrael

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 4/27 Ft. CBD Of Denver (CBDD) CEO Marcel R. Gamma

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. read more

Video: Cannabis Insider 4/21 Ft. High Tide, Sundial, Canopy And More

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. read more

Fire & Flower Q1 2021 Revenue Spikes 91% YoY, Achieves Fourth Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) posted its latest financial earnings report Tuesday, touting a pop in revenue and the fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: ManifestSeven, Flora Growth, Fire & Flower, Charlotte's Web, MediPharm Labs, Village Farms, PharmaCielo

ManifestSeven Shakes Up Its Management Team California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN) (OTCMKTS: MNFSF), has elected all director nominees to the board at its annual general meeting held on June 3. read more