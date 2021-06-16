Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Trulieve, Decibel, MediaCentral, Pelorus Equity Group

Trulieve Strengthens Board With Two Female Additions

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) has elected eight nominees to the board of directors during its annual and special shareholders meeting held on June 10, including new additions Giannella Alvarez and Jane Morreau.

Alvarez is an expert in strategic planning, branding, innovation, consumer insights, technology, scaling and leading multi-billion-dollar businesses. During her career, she served as CEO of Beanitos, Inc. and Harmless Harvest, Inc. Alvarez also held several senior leadership roles at Coca-Cola, Procter and Gamble and Kimberly Clark.

Morreau brings vast finance executive experience and knowledge in supply chain management, manufacturing operations, information technology, retail operations, mergers and acquisitions and corporate strategy. She is currently working at Brown-Forman Corporation as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"Diversity is an important value for Trulieve," Kim Rivers, CEO of the Tallahassee, Florida-based company, said Friday. "With the appointments of Ms. Alvarez and Ms. Morreau, Trulieve's Board of Directors is now comprised of 50% women."

Decibel Elects Directors

Cannabis producer Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) disclosed at its annual general meeting of shareholders on June 10 that it had elected Cody Church, Paul Wilson and Michael Kelly to serve as directors.

Shareholders of the Calgary, Alberta-based company also appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as company auditors.

MediaCentral Names New CFO

The media company behind CannCentral, a publication on cannabis innovation, announced management changes on Friday.

MediaCentral Corporation (CSE:FLYY) (FSE:3AT) reported it is hiring Carmelo Marrelli to oversee its finance department after parting ways with Rodney Davis who stepped down from the position of CFO on June 10.

Marrelli is the principal of the Toronto-based Marrelli Support Services, Inc.

“We are thrilled to engage Marrelli Support Services to provide the front end of MediaCentral’s accounting functions in addition to regulatory compliance. DSA already provides the back end, giving MediaCentral an end-to-end solution,” said Manos Pavlakis, chairman of the board at MediaCentral.

Pelorus Equity Group Hires Travis Goad To Serve As Managing Director And Principal Of The Pelorus Fund

Pelorus Equity Group, a cannabis-focused provider of value-added bridge commercial real estate loans, has tapped Travis Goad to serve as managing director and principal within the company’s Pelorus Fund, a private mortgage (mREIT) that provides high-performance loans to the owners of cannabis-use properties for improvements by cannabis-use tenants.

Apart from being responsible for Pelorus Fund’s strategy, execution, investment origination and portfolio management, Travis will also serve on the Pelorus Credit Committee.

Travis has over ten years of experience in commercial real estate investing within the capital stack, including debt and equity, said the company's CEO Dan Leimel on Friday.

“He will be a tremendous asset to our team as we look to provide more high-performance loans to cannabis businesses operating in the regulated marketplace and drive value for our investors,” Leimel added.

Prior to founding TG Capital Advisors, Travis led a special situation investing effort within Harbor Group International.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash