Federally Compliant Medical Cannabis In The US? One Company Is Doing It

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC:CURR) has signed an agreement with Biopharmaceutical Research Company (BRC) to produce federally compliant medical cannabis, CBD and THC products.

BRC will provide the cannabinoid ingredients and CURE will use them to begin the development of CBD and THC oral thin films for CURE’s clinical studies targeted at advancing veteran health.

This is BRC's first cannabis cultivation partnership since becoming licensed by the DEA.

“For several years, CURE has been working to develop accurately-dosed, safe cannabis products and we are confident that we can continue to grow that initiative with this partnership,” said Rob Davidson, CURE Pharmaceutical CEO. “We have a Schedule 1 DEA license and are committed to federal compliance when it comes to the development of our products."

George Hodgin, CEO of BRC and former US Navy SEAL, said they'd been waiting for this type of partnership opportunity for years.

"For several years we have prepared for this moment when we could partner with world-class pharmaceutical companies and research institutions in a federally compliant way. Our hope is that the clinical trial partnership with CURE will eventually bring a real-world, legal cannabis treatment to my fellow veterans using high-quality, rigorously-tested cannabis from our operation," Hodgin said.

"We know there's a great deal of potential for cannabis as a treatment for many conditions, and now the door is finally open to test, develop and eventually deploy those treatments."

Más noticias de cannabis en Español en El Planteo.