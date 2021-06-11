fbpx
Columbia Care Launches Tool To Discover Cannabis Based On Mood, Activity, More

byJavier Hasse
June 11, 2021 3:58 pm
Columbia Care Inc (OTC:CCHWF) has launched Forage, a cannabis discovery tool designed to make product recommendations curated based on your mood, activity and consumption preference.

By leveraging strain data and user-reported outcomes via a proprietary recommendation engine, Forage seeks to change the cannabis shopping experience by providing unmatched and streamlined personalization to customers. The interactive, web-based platform suggests curated products depending on the user’s desired mood and experience, and syncs with their local dispensary’s inventory and pricing to enable online orders.

Whether you’re a first-time user or a self-professed expert, Forage can help guide you on your cannabis journey.

“With more states continuing to legalize cannabis, the development of a platform like Forage is a pivotal shift in the retail experience for Columbia Care, and the overall industry,” Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care, told Benzinga. “As we welcome new customers to our dispensaries, both seasoned cannasseurs and those who have never stepped foot into a dispensary before, Forage provides a new level of personalization to cannabis shopping through a fun and comprehensive digital interface that was developed around their needs and priorities," Channon explained. "We are continuing to make strides in creating an innovative retail experience to enhance our interactions with new and existing customers and patients.” 

Más noticias de cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

 

