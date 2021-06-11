Peter Thiel-Backed Psychedelic Firm Atai Sets Terms For US IPO, Sees $2.3B Valuation
- Atai Life Sciences B.V., backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, has announced terms for its initial public offering.
- See the SEC prospectus here.
- The German company said it was looking to raise around $214.3 million through a U.S. IPO, targeting a valuation of about $2.3 billion.
- The biotech startup, which explores the use of psychedelic treatments for mental health disorders, said it planned to sell around 14.29 million shares priced between $13 and $15 per share.
- Launched in 2018, Atai has raised $362.3 million in cash so far.
- Atai will be listed on the NASDAQ and will trade under the ticker symbol “ATAI.”
- The company has built a pipeline of 10 development programs and six enabling technologies, each supported by its internal development and operational infrastructure.
- One of its companies, Recognify Life Sciences, has initiated a Phase 2a trial in the U.S.
- The company expects to initiate a Phase 2 trial for another program in 2021 and an additional three Phase 2 trials for other programs in 2022.
- In April, the company filed to raise $100 million in an IPO.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.