fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.51
333.33
+ 1.04%
DIA
+ 0.32
344.47
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 2.02
419.63
+ 0.48%
TLT
+ 0.85
140.84
+ 0.6%
GLD
+ 0.76
176.22
+ 0.43%

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/10 Ft. Platinum Vapes & Glass House Group

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
June 10, 2021 10:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/10 Ft. Platinum Vapes & Glass House Group

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited George Sadler, CEO of Platinum Vapes and Kyle Kazan, CEO of Glass House Group.

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/8 Ft. Scott Berman President Of The Panther Group

Scott Berman President & Co-Founder of The Panther Group Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. read more