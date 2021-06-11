Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/10 Ft. Platinum Vape And Glass House Group

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited George Sadler, CEO of Platinum Vape and Kyle Kazan, CEO of Glass House Group.

Among topics discussed were Platinum Vape's deal with Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCQX:RWBYF), as well as Glass House's Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U) (OTCQX: MRCQF) SPAC transaction and TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX: GRAMF)'s investment.

Other tickers discussed included:

Ayr Wellness Inc . (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF)

. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

(NASDAQ:TLRY) Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX:ACB)

(NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX:ACB) Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTC:JUSHF)

(CSE:JUSH) (OTC:JUSHF) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF)

(CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.