Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/10 Ft. Platinum Vape And Glass House Group

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
June 11, 2021 11:16 am
Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 6/10 Ft. Platinum Vape And Glass House Group

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited George Sadler, CEO of Platinum Vape and Kyle Kazan, CEO of Glass House Group.

Among topics discussed were Platinum Vape's deal with Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCQX:RWBYF), as well as Glass House's Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U) (OTCQX: MRCQF) SPAC transaction and TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX: GRAMF)'s investment.

Other tickers discussed included:

  • Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF)
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX:ACB)
  • Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTC:JUSHF)
  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF)
  • Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF)

 

Meet The Hosts:

