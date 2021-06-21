New Standard Cannabis' Flagship Hazel Park Location First Place in Detroit Design Awards
New Standard cannabis continues to set the standard for cannabis culture in Michigan winning first place at the 17th Annual Detroit Design Awards. New Standard was also the only cannabis retailer to be named in the retail interior design of a boutique, store or salon category.
New Standard opened its first provisioning center in Hazel Park in April of 2020. Since that time New Standard was named Best Recreational Marijuana Retailer in Oakland County, Best of HOUR in both the Delivery and Dispensary categories, and was featured nationally in Forbes Magazine as "setting a new standard for cannabis culture in Michigan.”
“When we set out on this journey, we knew we wanted to create the best cannabis experience, one that would make people feel comfortable and at home, much like when you go into your favorite coffee shop,” said New Standard Co-Founder and CEO, Howard Luckoff. “Our flagship location winning this award is a true testament to the hard work we put into making every aspect of New Standard a part of our goal to create this new cannabis culture.”
New Standard co-founders, Howard Luckoff, CEO; Maxim Ermakov; and James Pierce celebrating New Standard's first place award for Retail Interior Design at the Detroit Design Awards.
Partnering with the architectural firm, Pink + Wooderson, New Standard’s co-founders set on a mission to create a warm, approachable cannabis retail location inviting consumers of all backgrounds to be introduced to cannabis products. New Standard’s flagship location in Hazel Park represented this mission with polished floors to create unique visual character and custom millwork to achieve the warm feel while ensuring practical functionality needed in a retail location. Glass and a light color palette maintain the feeling of openness while securing elements are carefully concealed to allow guests to browse at their leisure. Each New Standard location also has a collection of furniture, plant, art and decorative pieces to enhance the space, making it feel inviting and authentic.
Expanding to 10 stores across Michigan this summer, guest will experience the same attention to culture and detail is visible in each New Standard location.
New Standard opened its first cannabis provisioning center in April 2020 with a mission to set a New Standard for the cannabis industry featuring quality products, customer experience and a community focus. Expanding across Michigan with current locations in Grand Haven, Hazel Park, Edmore, Nunica and Sand Lake, New Standard is a welcoming space where product specialists educate and guide consumers on the variety of cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges, concentrates, accessories and more. To learn more visit www.anewstandard.com.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.