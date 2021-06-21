New Standard Cannabis' Flagship Hazel Park Location First Place in Detroit Design Awards

New Standard opened its first provisioning center in Hazel Park in April of 2020. Since that time New Standard was named Best Recreational Marijuana Retailer in Oakland County, Best of HOUR in both the Delivery and Dispensary categories, and was featured nationally in Forbes Magazine as "setting a new standard for cannabis culture in Michigan.”

“When we set out on this journey, we knew we wanted to create the best cannabis experience, one that would make people feel comfortable and at home, much like when you go into your favorite coffee shop,” said New Standard Co-Founder and CEO, Howard Luckoff. “Our flagship location winning this award is a true testament to the hard work we put into making every aspect of New Standard a part of our goal to create this new cannabis culture.”

New Standard co-founders, Howard Luckoff, CEO; Maxim Ermakov; and James Pierce celebrating New Standard's first place award for Retail Interior Design at the Detroit Design Awards.