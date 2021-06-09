70% Of Voters In Arizona, Utah, West Virginia Support Federal Cannabis Legalization: Poll

The United States Cannabis Council (USCC), a coalition of leading organizations, businesses and individuals united in the struggle to end federal cannabis prohibition, recently released the results of a poll that demonstrates a promising shift in opinion on federal cannabis reform.

The survey, conducted by Change Research, found that nearly 70% of registered voters in Arizona, Utah and West Virginia support federal cannabis legalization and want their Senators to vote in favor of federal reform this year.

The survey also found all three states polled an average of over 50% in favor of expunging records for non-violent cannabis offenses and allowing medical cannabis to be prescribed to veterans.

Alongside the 18 states, Washington, D.C. and several U.S. territories that offer adult-use programs, and another 36 that provide medical cannabis programs, these polling results emphasize a general acceptance of federal cannabis legalization among Americans.

“American voters on both sides of the aisle are calling for the legalization of cannabis alongside expungement and increased access for veterans, and they want their state representatives to do the same," said Steven Hawkins, USCC interim president and founding member. "We can no longer ignore this shift in opinion. As we anticipate the bill from Senators Booker, Wyden and Schumer, we urge Congress to consider this bipartisan public demand and end federal cannabis prohibition now.”

Photo: Javier Hasse.