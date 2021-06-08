Meet MJ Unpacked: A Cannabis CPG Trade Event That Integrates Access To Capital And Drives Commerce

Premiering October 21 and 22 in Las Vegas, MJ Unpacked is a cannabis CPG trade event designed to both integrate access to capital and drive commerce.

With registration beginning on Tuesday, June 8, MJ Unpacked places passionate cannabis retailers and THC CPG brands and investors at the center of it all, with much-needed opportunities to connect and collaborate. In a newly imagined format, executives are free to learn from fellow professionals, explore expansion opportunities and prepare to be competitive in a national market.

“Typical trade shows can be overwhelming to some and highly dilutive to others in their attempts to cater to a wide range of needs,” says creator George Jage. “MJ Unpacked is about providing a focused environment with a qualified audience specifically for cannabis CPG brands and retail operators. It’s about being in the right room with the right people. Our event is designed with the end in mind to facilitate the discussions that lead to transactional events.”

Attendance to MJ Unpacked is exclusive to cannabis retail and brand executives with the title manager and above and accredited investors. The event is free for retailers, including dispensary license holders and their managing teams.

This event features more than 100 THC CPG brands and hot products, 11 conference sessions that address retail and brand pain points and panel discussions among industry leaders, investor pitches for companies looking for capital, exclusive mixers for brand and retailers, and a special TBA concert benefiting restorative justice in cannabis.

