fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.83
334.78
+ 0.25%
DIA
-1.45
349.35
-0.42%
SPY
-0.48
423.08
-0.11%
TLT
-0.40
140.30
-0.29%
GLD
+ 0.67
176.49
+ 0.38%

EXCLUSIVE: Augmented Reality For Cannabis Cultivation? Leading Companies Are Betting On It

byJavier Hasse
June 7, 2021 3:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Augmented Reality For Cannabis Cultivation? Leading Companies Are Betting On It

Grow Glide is launching a first-of-its-kind immersive, augmented reality experience that allows cultivators around the world to see the company’s multi-tier, vertical cannabis farming systems virtually, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

Partnering with 7 leading horticulture lighting companies (ALDgreen, BIOS, FOSHE, Luxx Lighting, RapidGrow LED, Scynce LED and ThinkGrow), Grow Glide's new technology empowers users to design their own multi-tier grow racks in a 3D environment, add plants and lights on the Grow Glide racks and then seamlessly place those racks in the real world via augmented reality.

“Obviously, we can't bring our racks to every single cultivator who'd like to see them. Augmented reality allows us to do the next best thing: give cultivators a real world experience and help them understand that multi-tier cannabis racking is approachable, customizable and going to help them maximize their ROI. The strong validation from our lighting partners is just further proof we've only scratched the surface of what augmented reality can do in the cannabis space,” said Grow Glide CEO Travis Schwartz.

“I can tell you, this is the first of many tech ventures we've funded in the augmented reality space – Grow Glide will be an industry leader in optimizing cultivation ROI and workflow utilizing this emerging technology.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Exclusives Markets

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Sundial CEO Says Support Of Retail Investors Key To Turnaround

The saturation of the Canadian cannabis market and the ways that retail traders are helping Sundial’s turnaround were among the topics Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) CEO Zach George discussed Friday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital C read more

EXCLUSIVE: Clever Leaves CEO On Why Cannabis Companies Should Grow Near The Equator

Cannabis brand Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ: CLVR) was founded on a simple idea, CEO Kyle Detwiler said Thursday during the latest virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. read more

Charlotte's Web CEO Says Road To Federal Cannabis Legalization Must Start With CBD Regulation

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) CEO Deanie Elsner discussed the hemp CBD extract company’s development, future plans and mission on Thursday at the virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.  read more

From BZ Cannabis Capital Conference: Agrify CEO Highlights 'Mutually Beneficial Partnership' Co Creates With Customers