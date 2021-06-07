EXCLUSIVE: Augmented Reality For Cannabis Cultivation? Leading Companies Are Betting On It

Grow Glide is launching a first-of-its-kind immersive, augmented reality experience that allows cultivators around the world to see the company’s multi-tier, vertical cannabis farming systems virtually, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

Partnering with 7 leading horticulture lighting companies (ALDgreen, BIOS, FOSHE, Luxx Lighting, RapidGrow LED, Scynce LED and ThinkGrow), Grow Glide's new technology empowers users to design their own multi-tier grow racks in a 3D environment, add plants and lights on the Grow Glide racks and then seamlessly place those racks in the real world via augmented reality.

“Obviously, we can't bring our racks to every single cultivator who'd like to see them. Augmented reality allows us to do the next best thing: give cultivators a real world experience and help them understand that multi-tier cannabis racking is approachable, customizable and going to help them maximize their ROI. The strong validation from our lighting partners is just further proof we've only scratched the surface of what augmented reality can do in the cannabis space,” said Grow Glide CEO Travis Schwartz.

“I can tell you, this is the first of many tech ventures we've funded in the augmented reality space – Grow Glide will be an industry leader in optimizing cultivation ROI and workflow utilizing this emerging technology.”

