Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 1, 2021
GAINERS:
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed up 34.09% at $0.30
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed up 28.01% at $0.25
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 17.73% at $0.13
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 11.43% at $0.04
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 10.3% at $2.20
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 6.59% at $0.97
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 5.45% at $1.39
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 5.32% at $2.97
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 4.87% at $0.57
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 1% at $4.18
LOSERS:
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 10.74% at $5.07
- Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 10.45% at $0.27
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 9.23% at $0.36
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 8.44% at $8.25
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 8.41% at $2.94
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares closed down 6.94% at $24.28
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 6.83% at $0.41
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed down 6.57% at $3.84
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 5.82% at $0.93
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 5.53% at $2.05
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 5.24% at $4.52
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 5.22% at $0.30
