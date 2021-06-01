fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
335.04
-0.33%
DIA
+ 0.29
345.35
+ 0.08%
SPY
-0.37
420.41
-0.09%
TLT
-0.23
138.67
-0.17%
GLD
-0.45
178.83
-0.25%

VIDEO: Women Leaders In Cannabis Features Papa & Barkley, Charlotte's Web, Wana Brands, Ilera Holistic Healthcare And Ayr Wellness

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
June 1, 2021 4:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
VIDEO: Women Leaders In Cannabis Features Papa & Barkley, Charlotte's Web, Wana Brands, Ilera Holistic Healthcare And Ayr Wellness

Women Leaders in Cannabis is an organization that started in Northern California. The mission of the group is to bring together founders, executives, investors, and other industry professionals to help each other by using their vast networks to create connections that lead to partnership opportunities, funding for emerging companies and relationship building.

Guests:

  • Evelyn Wang: CEO, Papa & Barkley
  • Deanie Elsner: CEO, Charlotte's Web (OTC:CWBHF)
  • Nancy Whiteman: CEO, Wana Brands
  • Dr. Chanda Marcias: CEO, Ilera Holistic Healthcare
  • Jen Drake: COO, Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC:AYRWF)

Moderators:

  • Samantha Ford: SVP, Business Development, Protis Global
  • Jennifer Fisher: Cannabis Practice Co-Chair, Goodwin
  • Patrick Lane: SVP, Benzinga

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider Ft. Cresco Labs, Tilt, Trulieve And More

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. read more

Cantor Reaffirms Overweight Rating On Cresco Stock Post Earnings Based On The Company's Franchise Strength

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. read more

Cantor's Zuanic Stays Neutral On Ayr Wellness Stock On The Heels Of Q1 2021 Report, Trims 12-Month Price Target

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR) (OTCQX: AYRWF) reported Wednesday that its revenue spiked 74% year-over-year, reaching $58.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, beating the consensus sales estimates. read more

Ohio To Double Number Of Medical Cannabis Dispensaries In 2022 As Patient Figures Boom

With the growing number of medical cannabis patients in Ohio, the state decided to more than double the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in the following year, reports The (Cincinnati) Enquirer. read more