Cannabis-Infused Desserts Maker Hervé Raises $3M, Looks At New Markets

On Tuesday, Hervé, a maker of luxury, French-inspired, cannabis-infused desserts, announced the close of its oversubscribed $3 million Series A funding round. This raise will help fund the company’s growth and support new opportunities across the thriving cannabis industry.

After a successful launch in Nevada in February 2020, Hervé is now concentrating on expanding its winning formula to other markets. With this Series A funding round, Hervé will launch in two new cannabis markets before the end of 2021 and expand into three additional markets in 2022.

The funding will also be used to add both new flavors of existing products and new products, including a series of effect-based cannabis products tailored to the growing national CBD market, to the company’s lineup.

“A few years ago when we first began exploring the opportunity to create luxury cannabis products, all anyone talked about was price per milligram, and the market was flooded with edibles that put little if any thought into flavor, style and quality of ingredients. Over the past year a significant shift has occurred as consumers are demanding better quality products for which they are willing to pay a premium,” Sebastien Centner, founder of Hervé, told Benzinga.

“For us this shifts the buying power into the hands of the consumers which in turn is leading to an explosion in demand for products like ours. Our goal now is to service these customers in more markets while also adding to our product portfolio with new flavors of existing products and new products altogether.”

