Cannabis Movers & Shakers: CMW Media, Phyto Extractions, Organigram, GrowGen, Harborside

CMW Media Hires Jon Lindsay Phillips As CGO

CMW Media, a cannabis and emerging market-focused marketing and communication agency, welcomed Jon Lindsay Phillips to serve as its chief growth officer.

Phillips brings with him more than twelve years of experience, having lead dynamic communications agencies.

Prior to joining CMW Media, he oversaw operations at Manhattan's RLM PR, where he scaled global business-to-business (B2B) technology and investor relations, as well as launched content, fintech and health tech leaders, including Wondery, Nash, and VIP Star Network, to name a few.

"Leaders like Jon are the bright present and future that this industry really needs, and we believe he will be a great asset to our team as we begin the next critical phase of growth for CMW," said Kyle Porter, CMW's CEO.

Phyto Extractions Names Michael Forbes CEO And Director

Phyto Extractions Inc. (CSE:XTRX) (Frankfurt: D2EP) has named Michael Forbes as its new CEO and director.

Forbes has extensive experience in medicine, cannabis production, and entrepreneurship, having founded five cannabis medical clinics under the Concord Medical Clinic brand name. He also expanded Clarity Cannabis and Honeycomb Cannabis to more than 10 locations and launched Sitka Weed Works, a Canada-based cannabis licensed production facility.

"My experience in health care, medicine, business operations, and cannabis will be integral to continuing to strengthen the company's current position and planned expansion into the burgeoning medical market," Forbes said Monday.

Cannabis Co Organigram Appoints Borna Zlamalik As VP Of Innovation

Cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI) has named Borna Zlamalik vice president of innovation.

At his new position, Zlamalik will supervise the company’s research and development activities, as well as product development. He will also represent Organigram on the steering committee for the recently announced Center of Excellence.

Zlamalik is a consumer packaged goods marketer with vast knowledge in cannabis and cannabinoid-based product advancement, as well as commercialization and pricing strategy to direct consumer product innovation.

“As we continue to expand our product portfolio and foster new, industry-leading partnerships, Borna’s focus on growth and innovation, along with his experience with speed to market management, will be a tremendous addition to the Company’s leadership team,” Peter Amirault, executive chair of the Moncton, New Brunswick-based company said Monday.

GrowGen Names Dennis Sheldon VP Of Global Supply Chain

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG), a supply chain for the legal cannabis industry, has tapped Dennis Sheldon to serve as vice president of the global supply chain.

Sheldon brings over three decades of experience in the global consumer goods industry. Previously, he served as a chief operating officer at Colorado-based PopSpckets.

"As we continue to build out our network of best-in-class hydroponic and organic garden centers, integrated technology and e-commerce platforms, and private label offerings, Dennis' experience will be invaluable in scaling our supply chain to support our growing operations," Darren Lampert, CEO of GrowGen said Tuesday.

Cannabis Co Harborside Taps Travis Higginbotham As VP Of Production

California-focused cannabis company Harborside Inc. (CSE:HBOR) (OTCQX:HBORF) has appointed Travis Higginbotham Jr. to oversee its Salinas, California-based cultivation, post-harvest, processing and packaging facilities as a vice president of production.

Higginbotham is an expert on commercial cultivation and also the owner of a hemp and cannabis business.

Prior to this, he was co-owner and vice president of sales and business development at The Hemp Mine.

"With extensive horticulture industry experience, Travis will lead our production teams and look to implement further facility improvements at our Salinas cultivation facility to drive harvest yield expansion while reducing operating costs and boosting profitability," Peter Bilodeau, the company's interim CEO, said Tuesday.

David Gabrić on Unsplash