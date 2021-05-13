Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Willow Biosciences, Civilized, Veritas Farms, Item 9, LeafLine Industries

Willow Biosciences Names Barbara Munroe Board Member

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSX:WLLW) (OTCQX: CANSF) has appointed Barbara Munroe to its board of directors.

Munroe brings over 25 years of experience as a lawyer and an executive. She also possesses a vast knowledge of corporate governance. She currently chairs Crescent Point Energy Corp.'s board.

"I am pleased to welcome Ms. Munroe to the board. Her extensive skill set and expertise will further complement our current Board members, and we are confident she will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute on our strategy, drive growth and build long-term shareholder value," Willow's chairman Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal said last Friday.

Civilized Worldwide Announces New Appointments Ahead Of Relaunch

Cannabis lifestyle brand Civilized Worldwide Inc. made some changes in its leadership team ahead of its relaunch.

The New Brunswick-based company announced Tuesday that Terri MacDonald Riedle, original co-founder and former president of Civilized, had agreed to assume the role of CEO.

Riedle called the move “a natural progression” as the company faces “this next evolution.”

Civilized also tapped Tricia Vanderslice to serve as president and chief commercial officer.

In her new position, Vanderslice will oversee strategic partnerships and brand strategy as well as the development of new revenue streams and products.

Vanderslice has over 13 years of experience in content, marketing, sales, platform optimization, and event management.

“We will re-emerge as a cultural engagement platform focused on representing the lifestyle and broadening the reach of the cannabis, hemp, and CBD community voice,” Vanderslice said.

Veritas Farms Announces Securities Purchase Agreement And Leadership Change

Vertically integrated CBD and wellness company Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) announced Tuesday that co-founder Alexander Salgado resigned as CEO under the terms of the securities purchase agreement with an existing shareholder.

Under the deal, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company sold some 2 million shares of its series A convertible preferred stock and 1 million shares of its series B convertible preferred stock. In exchange, the purchaser now holds roughly 88% of the company’s voting power, which resulted in a “change in control.”

Veritas appointed Stephen Johnson to replace Salgado as the new CEO. He brings more than two decades of executive management experience.

Item 9 Taps Joe DiSalvo And Mike Weinberger To Board Of Directors

Vertically integrated cannabis company Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) has tapped law enforcement veteran Joe DiSalvo and its chief franchise officer Mike Weinberger to its board of directors.

During his career as a law enforcement officer, DiSalvo supported cannabis legalization. Since 2010 he has served as sheriff of the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office in Aspen, Colorado where he is in his third term.

DiSalvo also launched the Valley Marijuana Council, founded upon the legalization of retail adult-use cannabis in Colorado.

DiSalvo praised Item 9, calling it "a people-first company."

"The success of legal cannabis comes down to one thing, education," he added.

Following the March finalization of the merger between Item 9 and ONE Cannabis Group – the parent company of cannabis dispensary franchise Unity Rd. – Weinberger, who oversaw operations at OCG, agreed to assume the role of Item 9 Labs' chief franchise officer.

Andrew Bowden, CEO of Item 9 Labs, said, "Cannabis is still relatively 'new' to most. There's a lot of teaching to do and best practices to be shared, which makes Joe and Mike's unique perspectives valuable assets for our future growth."

LeafLine Industries Names Scott Schilling As CEO

Medical cannabis and CBD wellness company LeafLine Industries, LLC hired Scott Schilling as CEO.

In his new role, Schilling will lead the integration of a medical cannabis organization LeafLine Labs and LeafLine Wellness, a producer of hemp-derived cannabinoid-based products.

Schilling brings enormous experience in the global spirits industry.

"After a focused search, Scott stood apart with an impressive CPG pedigree, exceptional track record of performance and decisive, people-first leadership style," Paul Ciasullo, LeafLine Industries board member, said Tuesday.

Photo by Manfred Richter from Pixabay