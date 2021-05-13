fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
316.89
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
336.19
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
405.71
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
135.60
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
170.44
+ 0%

Trulieve Cannabis Hits $193.8M In Q1 Revenue, 13th Consecutive Profitable Quarter Following Harvest Merger

byJelena Martinovic
May 13, 2021 8:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Trulieve Cannabis Hits $193.8M In Q1 Revenue, 13th Consecutive Profitable Quarter Following Harvest Merger

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) reported Thursday its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

The Tallahassee, Florida-based company revealed it generated record quarterly revenue of $193.8 million over the period, representing sequential and year-over-year growth of 15% and 102%, respectively.

During the first quarter, which was the company's 13th consecutive quarter of profitability, "we continued to execute on growth in Florida as well as our national hub expansions," Kim Rivers, the company's CEO, said.

Here's a breakdown of what the first-quarter earnings report showed:

  • Generated net income amounted to $30.1 million, up by 889% sequentially and 27% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA came in positive at $90.8 million, compared to an $81.4 million gain in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $48.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020.
  • Gross profit was $135.3 million, representing a 13% increase quarter-over-quarter and 83% year-over-year.
  • The gross margin was 70%, compared to 77% in the first quarter of last year.
  • Cash flows from operations amounted to $60.4 million.

"Our record revenue and industry-leading EBITDA margins demonstrate our continued focus on execution," Rivers added.

On Monday, Trulieve announced it's acquiring Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) for roughly $2.1 billion, to strengthen its position in core markets and expand operations to 11 states.

The combined company is expected to reach an estimated total addressable market of $19.3 billion in 2025 in leading market shares in Arizona and Florida.

Phoenix-based Harvest recently reported having earned $88.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Rivers said the acquisition will be "transformative and will build on our profitability, expanding our runway for growth."

TCNNF Price Action: Trulieve shares were trading 0.58% lower at $39.58 at last check Thursday.

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings M&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Billion Dollar Trulieve-Harvest Cannabis Merge, Harvest's Positive Q1 Earnings

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) is purchasing Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. read more

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of May 3rd – 9th, 2021. read more

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 10, 2021

GAINERS: Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares closed up 17.18% at $4.16 read more