New Age Founding Father Steven Halpern Releases New Weed-Inspired Album 'Cannabis Dreams'

For more than 45 years, Steven Halpern has created music known for effectively evoking relaxation, mindfulness and supporting “sound health.” His scientifically researched music has topped Billboard charts countless times and touched the lives of millions in the process, helping them manage stress, reduce pain and facilitate sleep.

Now, Halpern is taking relaxation a step further, with the release of his latest album, “Cannabis Dreams.”

‘The Jazz Cigarette’

As time went by, Halpern’s experimentation with cannabis grew. He began consuming specific strains to create specific compositions. In 2015, Halpern became a brand ambassador for a healing and meditative strain called Mystic Haze, which inspired a homologous title track. Most recently, he found inspiration in the Mirayo by Santana strain released by entrepreneurial musician Carlos Santana and Left Coast Ventures, now owned by TPCO Holding Corp (OTC:GRAMF).

The release of “Cannabis Dreams” is just another example of how Halpern uses cannabis to induce creativity and inspire and inform his work.

“The healing powers of cannabis and music each trace back over 5000 years, but I believe I’ve created the first album to specifically promote the concept and the synergy between these two resources,” Halpern told Benzinga. “I am looking for funding to conduct biofeedback research to compare the healing effects of the music alone compared with the synergy of the music and cannabis.

“In the meantime, I encourage individuals to mindfully experiment using their own strains with this album and observe the subtle differences in how they feel. This is the kind of fun DIY research that I hope will appeal to many who want to take their own experience to a higher octave,” Halpern concluded.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: