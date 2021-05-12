Seth Rogen's Cannabis Co. Houseplant, Roberto Lugo Collaborate On Ceramic Smoke Accessories

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s cannabis lifestyle brand, Houseplant, recently entered the U.S. with three strains and a line of innovative home goods.

While the home goods are shipping nationwide, the cannabis itself is only available in California, online and at a few select dispensaries, in three iterations: Diablo Wind (Sativa), Pancake Ice (Sativa) and Pink Moon (Indica).

With more than 700 dispensaries in California, Houseplant made it a priority to find the right ones to launch in, management told Benzinga. Seeking out retailers who aligned with its vision and values, the brand spent more than a year getting to know several groups, understanding their business and how their operations lend to a strong consumer experience.

“Most cannabis brands come to market with mass reach and scale being their top priority, but that has never been the case for Houseplant,” Melissa Greenberg, chief consumer officer of Houseplant, explained. “We’re extremely committed to the consumer experience, which is why we've spent so much time vetting dispensaries to ensure Houseplant cannabis is sold in places that align with our brand vision, values, and goals. We’re very excited for consumers throughout the state to have access to Houseplant cannabis at this select group of retailers.”

It should be noted that, while Houseplant has a partnership with Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) in Canada, it’s operating independently in the U.S.

The Robert Lugo Mug

With the goal of giving artists and creators a platform to showcase their work, the cannabis company launched “Houseplant Presents,” a new series that features one-of-a-kind collections from artists whom Seth Rogen personally knows and loves.

The first batch of products is dropping on May 13. The lineup will feature limited-edition ceramics by Philadelphia artist Roberto Lugo.

The collection marries street art, which is often fleeting, and ceramics, which can last for millennia, transferring the feeling and imagery of his hometown of Philadelphia onto the design of an ashtray, slab and coffee mug, Lugo explained. Each piece was hand-thrown and hand-painted and features unique colors as well as graffiti-inspired text and textures, including callouts to Seth Rogan.

“Art and design are at the core of Houseplant’s brand ethos, which is why we are so excited to launch the ‘Houseplant Presents’ program. The goal of this program is to find inspiring artists across the country and give them a platform to showcase their work,” Haneen Davies, chief commercial officer at Houseplant, told Benzinga. “We are proud to start this program off with Roberto Lugo, who is known for his unique style combining the raw elements of street art with the permanence of ceramics. Seth and the team are huge fans of his work.”

