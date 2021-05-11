Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 5/11 Ft. Aleafia CEO Geoffrey Benic Talking Earnings, Europe, And More

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse spoked with Geoffrey Benic, CEO of Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) who discussed the current status of the company, earnings and plans for the future as well as the benefits of targeting the medicinal Cannabis market.

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

· Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF)

· Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF)

· Tilray (TSE: TLRY)

· Curaleaf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CURLF)



