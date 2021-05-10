Cronos Group Encourages Responsibility In Cannabis Industry, Introduces Marketing Code

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) released a Marketing Code addressing the issue of targeting young people who are below the legal age for adult-use cannabis consumption.

Kurt Schmidt, President and CEO of the Toronto-based Cronos Group, emphasized a need for standards and principles that will elevate industry practices.

To that end Cronos plans to promote the following principles:

Advertising will be directed toward adults.

The emphasis will be on responsible consumption of cannabis, including imagery featuring only adults.

Adult-oriented design of brand websites and social media.

Promotion of responsible cannabis consumption on adults-only marketing events.

Transparency and education, in addition to the substantiation of claims.

“As policymakers consider how to best regulate a federally legal U.S. cannabis market, we believe these principles reflect the sort of policies necessary to support a trustworthy industry,” Schmidt said on Monday.

Anna Shlimak, Cronos Group senior vice president of corporate affairs, said the company intends to work with its industry counterparts to introduce and advance the measures in the future.

“We will also be engaging with policymakers and regulators to share the expertise we’ve developed through operating in the strictly regulated Canadian market for close to a decade,” Shlimak added.

Photo by Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash