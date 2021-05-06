Video: The Psychedelics Market With Entheon Biomedical, MagicMed, Natan Ponieman

Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors.

On Thursday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited psychedelics journalist Natan Ponieman to discuss the latest news in the psychedelics space.

Timothy Ko, CEO of Entheon Biomedical (OTC:ENTBF), and Dr. Joseph Tuck, CEO of MagicMed Industries also joined the show and addressed the current status of their companies and the psychedelic space as a whole.

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ:AFCG)

(NASDAQ:AFCG) Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

(NYSE:IIPR) Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.