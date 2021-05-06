Rapper White Dave Drops 'Odor' Video Showcasing 4/20 Celebration

Rapper White Dave (born Noah David Coogler) has released the official music video for “Odor,” the third song off his new EP Porch Sessions, which dropped last month via Burg Park.

The video, which showcases the hip-hop artist at a 4/20 celebration among friends, was captured at various locations around the Bay Area – White Dave’s hometown. Scenes of Mt. Davidson, Grandview Park in San Francisco and Joaquin Miller Park in Oakland are seen throughout the video.

Porch Sessions is White Dave’s fourth consecutive 4/20 record in celebration of the smoker’s holiday and follows 2020’s The Great Richmond Bake Off EP.

White Dave’s music has also been featured in critically acclaimed films such as Black Panther (“Nervous”) and Creed (“Intolerant”), and recently on Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (“Appraise”).

“When people watch my new music video for ‘Odor,’ I want them to feel the Bay Area vibes and the love I have for my hometown,” the musician told Benzinga. “I also want viewers to feel the weed-friendly energy in the visual and take ‘a trip’ with my friends and me. Anytime I connect with Boom, the producer on ‘Odor,’ I know it’s going to be a home run, and I’m really proud of how this track turned out.”

