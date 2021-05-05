Cannabis Stocks Gainers And Losers From May 5, 2021
GAINERS:
- Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC:INSHF) shares closed up 35.72% at $0.28
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed up 16.22% at $1.29
- 48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF) shares closed up 12.55% at $0.15
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed up 9.37% at $0.11
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 6.94% at $0.27
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed up 6.53% at $242.62
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 6.05% at $0.44
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 5.66% at $0.31
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed up 4.59% at $7.07
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 2.93% at $133.02
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 2.91% at $1.82
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 2.67% at $31.60
LOSERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down 32.22% at $0.12
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 10.88% at $0.34
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed down 8.26% at $0.04
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 8.05% at $4.00
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed down 6.56% at $21.59
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 6.25% at $0.05
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 5.71% at $3.30
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 4.92% at $2.90
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 4.55% at $1.68
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 3.69% at $8.35
- GTEC Holdings (OTC:GGTTF) shares closed down 3.26% at $0.59
