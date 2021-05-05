CBD Products Distributor Khode Chooses New Board: DJ Khaled, Lenny S, Todd Davis

CBD products distributor, Khode LLC., announced Tuesday it formed its first board of directors consisting of music artists, executives and CBD industry veterans, including Grammy award-winning artists and entrepreneur DJ Khaled, music executive Lenny S, CEO of Endexx Corporation (OTC:EDXC) Todd Davis, and Stephen Herron and Ron Cotting of CBD Unlimited, Inc.

The new board members began their five-year terms with Khode LLC. effective Oct. 2, 2020.

Endexx Corporation, via its subsidiary CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural hemp-derived CBD products with less than 0.01% THC. Its portfolio of products contains topicals, oils, capsules, and pet products.

A company member explained the decision to carefully choose experienced members to help advance Khode LLC for the benefit of all shareholders.

"We are thrilled to officially announce the impressive roster we have selected for Khode LLC.'s first ever Board of Directors," said Todd Davis, newly announced chairman of Khode LLC. "They join the company at an exciting time as we continue to build deeper relationships with pro customers to fulfill our purpose of helping people live a healthier lifestyle."

Davis added that the newly selected board members are aligned with Khode’s shared ideals and principles.

"The inaugural members are well respected in their fields and have a rich, combined history in the marketing, sales and business realms. They closely identify with our core principles and business objectives which we believe will add significant value to the team during our beginning stages of growth,” Davis said.

“The addition of these directors will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability, and enhance value for all shareholders. We look forward to their contributions,” Davis said.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash