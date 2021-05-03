Top 5 CBD Stocks Ripe For Investment In 2021

By Nancy R. Fernandez

The mainstream has seen a significant surge in CBD products since the Farm Bill’s passing in December 2018. Now, these products are available for purchase in retailers such as Walgreens, CVS, and Kroger.

According to predictions made by BDS Analytics, a cannabis market research firm based in Boulder, CBD sales should surpass $20 billion by 2024. So how do you take advantage of this boost by investing in CBD stocks? A Beginners Guide to Cannabis or CBD is a must-read before proceeding.

Here are seven top CBD stocks to buy for the remainder of 2021.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

The IPO of Tilray hit $300 on an intra-day, which is very remarkable for a CBD stock and set the company up for an impressive start. In the case of TLRY, the rest of the road has been so smooth since it flew so high.

Last year, the company had some of the worst losses ever recorded in the industry. It opened 2019 at $70. However, the stocks of Tilray followed a downward trend since March. By the time the year was coming to an end, TLRY stock prices had reduced 75% in value.

Hence, it’s reasonable if investors aren’t lining up to put money behind this company. However, the rising interest in medicinal marijuana at the national and international levels could provide the company and other industry-leading producers of CBD oil such as Medterra a perfect remedy.

Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF)

In a stock market that’s unpredictable, the CBD stock sector can be very risky and volatile. No wonder things didn’t pan out so well for some stocks since 2018. Given the previous trends, the stocks of Curaleaf Holding have fared relatively well these past years. Not to say that Curaleaf hasn’t given investors any cause for alarm. But November 2019 marked the beginning of the rise of its stock values by 35%.

The golden question is, how long will this last? The stocks in the cannabis industry don’t encourage bold predictions. Yet, vital acquisitions by Curaleaf, such as GR companies, is worth noting. GR companies, popularly called Grassroots is a private entity and also the largest integrated multi-state operator. Hence, exposing Curaleaf to new markets.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

There have been several shifts in the marijuana stocks market, especially in the early phase. In this group of public cannabis companies, Cronos Group appears to be positioned as the pack’s alpha. The financial support provided by the acquisition through Altria, a giant in the tobacco industry, has benefited CRON immensely.

Nevertheless, the ride hasn’t been easy for Cronos, and it’s counterparts. Most of these companies have fallen short of this year’s high expectations A look at the company’s numbers shows that this could be a temporary setback, making CRON stocks a potentially good option for investment.

For instance, the recent acquisition of Redwood Holding Group allows the company to exploit opportunities in the U.S. CBD market through the Lord Jones brand.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Less than a year ago, Aphria was in some financial predicaments following an unfavorable report. In the report, Aphria was accused of acquiring assets for corporate insiders instead of its shareholders. Subsequently, the stocks of Aphria plummeted.

The news also led to other consequences, such as the dismissal of Vic Neufeld, the former CEO, and Cole Cacciavillani, the co-founder. However, things have somewhat relaxed since Irwin Simon took over the reins after Vic’s departure from the role of CEO of the company.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMCKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries is also another attractive option among CBD stocks that investors can buy. GTBIF stocks have defied very hindrances and managed to remain afloat despite the past months’ hardships.

The early months of 2019 weren’t easy for GTBIF. The stocks suffered their fair share of ups and downs. From the month of May to August, the stocks of the company reduced by 41% in value. Yet, its present stability offers interested investors some opportunities.

Conclusion

Make no mistake; the future shows tremendous growth potential for CBD products. The best is yet to come for the marijuana boom, and you need relevant, trusted, and accurate information to position you to make good returns on your investments.

In light of the expected growth of the cannabis industry, investing in these seven CBD stocks could be a strategic step to position yourself for future gains. However, this doesn’t negate the need for due diligence. You need to formulate a careful investment strategy, do your homework, and assess risk before investing in any of the seven CBD stocks mentioned above.

