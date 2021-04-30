Ascend Wellness Opens Huge Cannabis Supermarket In Boston

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings has opened a new store in downtown Boston.

The move follows the company's announcement that it is going public via an initial public offering of some 10 million shares of its Class A common stock at $8 per share and its debut on the Canadian Securities Exchange set for Tuesday, May 4 under the ticker symbol "AAWH."

Ascend received the Massachusetts Cannabis Commission's approval to launch the 16,000-square foot pot supermarket last week.

The new shop, physically the largest dispensary on the East Coast, is offering "a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products, a digital ordering experience, and knowledgeable budtenders in a safe environment," as per Ascend's website.

Consumers can order products online or speak with a budtender for assistance.

Upcoming Locations

According to the company's website, two more retail locations – in New Bedford and Newton – are also poised to launch.

The new retail marijuana shop is located on Friend Street across from North Station and the TD Garden, CBD Boston reported.

The first two adult-use dispensaries in Massachusetts were launched in 2018, nearly two years after legalization was approved.

AWH's wholly-owned subsidiary, Ascend Massachusetts, was awarded the first conditional-use permit for adult-use cannabis retail sales in Boston back in January 2019.

Photo Source: CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC