Why Akerna's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) is moving higher on Wednesady morning after business intelligence from the company showed that April 20 had the highest retail cannabis sales ever recorded.

Approximately $11.8 million was recorded in medical and adult-use sales on the unofficial cannabis holiday "4/20."

Financial Results: Akerna last reported financial results on March 22.

"In the December quarter we delivered strong financial results, with 38 percent software growth year over year and 36 percent sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA," said CEO Jessica Billingsley.

Price Action: Akerna has traded as high as $11.49 and as low as $2.17 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.4% to $4.50 at last check Wednesday.