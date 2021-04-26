Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider Ft. Bryan Mclaren, CEO Of Zoned Properties

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Monday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse discussed with Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties (OTC:ZDPY) how to enhance the value of real estate in the cannabis industry and mitigate its risks.

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTC:CBWTF)

(OTC:CBWTF) Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)

(NASDAQ:SNDL) Mind Medicine Inc (OTC:MMEDF)

(OTC:MMEDF) Stem Holdings Inc (OTC:STMH)

(OTC:STMH) MariMed Inc (OTC:MRMD)

