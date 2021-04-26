MindMed Surges Ahead Of Nasdaq Debut

Clinical-stage psychedelic medicine and biotech company Mind Medicine Inc (OTC:MMEDF), also known as MindMed, is surging again Monday ahead of its Nasdaq debut.

The company's mission is "to discover, develop and deploy psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness," according to CEO J.R. Rahn.

Mind Medicine announced last Friday it will be uplisted to the Nasdaq on Tuesday, leading to a 40% rise in share price.

“The listing of our stock on the Nasdaq represents a significant milestone in our growth as a publicly-traded company,” Rahn said in a press release. "We believe this listing will increase our visibility in the marketplace, improve liquidity, broaden and diversify our shareholder base, and ultimately enhance long-term shareholder value."

Trading will begin Tuesday on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "MNMD." Rahn will appear on Benzinga's "Power Hour" show Thursday afternoon.

MindMed's stock is up another 36% to $4.80 at the time of publication.