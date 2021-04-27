GreenBroz Says Rise-N-Sort Processing System Enables Faster Cannabis Product Cataloging

As the cannabis industry continues to evolve and volume demands surge, the need for larger, scalable and automated production systems has become inevitable.

Seeking to meet that need, GreenBroz, Inc. has launched a post-harvest processing system, called Rise-N-Sort, which automatically sorts cannabis product according to size and without

the use of vibration — which is key to preserving integrity of the trichomes and quality of the end product.

With a processing rate of 6 pounds per minute (versus an average of 2 pounds per hour for hand processing), Rise-N-Sort allows businesses to scale up production easily and efficiently. This system can be combined with the GreenBroz Model M Dry Trimmer and other machines to create modular, integrated end-to-end systems.

GreenBroz CEO and founder Cullen Raichart told Benzinga that, after speaking with business owners, his team found that cannabis producers “need to process raw material more quickly to compete, and they need the end product to be consistent and high quality.”

It became clear that one of the problems the company needed to solve was breaking up the production bottlenecks caused by moving the cannabis product from one station to another and separating it into size groupings ready for packaging or to be diverted to another production stream, the exec said.

“As the market has grown and matured, we’re seeing more multistate operators with expanding brand footprints, who have a real need for standardizing operations across their facilities and need processing equipment that’s easy to scale," Raichart said.

"Modular equipment that can be combined in various ways depending on the end product really fits the needs of these expanding companies," he concluded.

