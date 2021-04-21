Video: Radio Free Cannabis With Sky Jones, Carter, Gerdeman, Weinberg & Fine

Coming to you from high (very HIGH) in the hills of Oakland, California, hosted by Steve DeAngelo, "the father of the legal cannabis industry," Radio Free Cannabis is the voice of the global cannabis freedom movement.

Translated into 195 different languages, RFC features news, discussion, and commentary of interest to people who love the cannabis plant and understand it as a force for peace and justice. Today there are hundreds of millions of us on Planet Earth, and collectively we are larger than all but the largest nations.

If all of us who love cannabis can figure out how to talk to each other, and how to take common action, we can change this world into the one we all really want to live in.

Catalyzing that dialog and building that decision-making structure is the mission of Radio Free Cannabis.

Episode 28 –

Radio Free Cannabis #28 – is now available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher & Steve's Website.

Steve returns from Mexico after their landmark progress towards legalization and brings a boots on the ground report from the Indigenous community of La Pe in the state of Oaxaca. RFC also brings two correspondent reports from newly legal cannabis states; New Mexico and New York. Hear about the latest news reports from around the world on the UK's challenge for common sense cannabis reform, prohibitionists attempts to impose THC cap limits and the San Francisco social equity program.

Cannabis Correspondents:

Doug Fine

Bill Weinberg

Greg Gerdeman

Simpa Carter

Dale Sky Jones

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: