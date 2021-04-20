Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 4/19 Ft. Clever Leaves CEO Kyle Detwiler, Cansortium, Jushi, Hexo, And More

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse discussed Global and Colombian Cannabis Industry with Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR).

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

· Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF)

· Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF)

· One World Phama (OTC:OWPC)

· Hexo (NYSE:HEXO)



Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any

Más de nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: