CBD, Health And Wellness For Latinx Women: #10000Mamacitas' Virtual Event

Latina Surge and the 100 Hispanic Women National have partnered up with CBD brand MyJane to create a viable pathway to participation and access to the emerging CBD industry for multicultural women with the #10000Mamacitas Virtual Health, Wellness and Beauty event.

Helene Blanchette, president of MyJane will be the keynote speaker. Other presentations and speakers include:

Opening Remarks by Elisa Charters, Latina Surge National, Co-founder & President

Special presentation by Nancy Genova, 100 Hispanic Women National board member

Leslie Granodeoro, Latina Surge National Secretary, will give a Healthy Cooking Demo focused on cooking with CBD and Red Belly Honey

Remarks by Joline Rivera, Founder of Red Belly Honey & Kitchen Toke

Remarks by Kim Wellen, Founder of Mantramask

Presentation on Private Label Opportunities by Margarita Floris, Founder of Aqueous Wellness

CBD Topic Discussion Include Issues on:

Career Options/Work-Life Balance

CBD Education

Community Impact/Social Justice

Access to CBD Health & Wellness Trends

Human Trafficking/Violence Against Women

Equal pay (45% Differential!)

Wealth Generation

Small Business Opportunities

Why

This collaborative effort is a coming together with a collective voice and vision to help shape the comprehensive Latinx economic and societal recovery. The goal is to actively engage to close gaps in gender equality.

When

Thursday, April 15 at 1 pm PST/4 pm EST

Where

Interested parties can register following this link. A recording of the event will be available later.

Noticias sobre cannabis y bienestar en Español en El Planteo.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

