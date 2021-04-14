Canopy Growth Launches Vert, A Quebec Cannabis Brand

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) has introduced its first Quebec-exclusive brand, dubbed Vert.

The brand's initial two strains are Green Cush, which is sativa-dominant, and an indica-dominant Sour Kush. They come in dried flower and pre-rolled joint formats.

The products are will be sold through the Société Québécoise du Cannabis (SQDC).

Kelly Olsen, vice president of global flower business at Canopy Growth, said Wednesday that the company understands "the importance of providing the Quebec market with a regionally-exclusive brand.

"We're excited to bring a new offering of local cannabis flower to SQDC shelves," Olsen added.

Both strains are grown at Mirabel, Quebec-based greenhouse, Vert Mirabel, which is owned by Canopy Growth and Les Serres Stéphane Bertrand Inc.

"The operation of our Vert Mirabel facility is guided by a team of incredibly passionate growers that are dedicated to bringing locally grown cannabis to Quebec," disclosed Vert Mirabel's director Sylvain Miron.

It seems that the Smith Falls-based cannabis giant continues to boost its product portfolio after purchasing cannabis brand Ace Valley earlier this month.

What's more, last week, Canopy agreed to acquire The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX:FIRE) (OTCQX:SPRWF) in a CA$435 million ($345.7 million) deal.

