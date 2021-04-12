Cresco Launches New Wonder Wellness Gummies In Illinois

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs (CSE:CL)(OTCQX:CRLBF) has introduced a new edible product line dubbed Wonder Wellness Gummies.

The gummies, launched in Illinois, come in three distinct blends of terpene formulas, including Relax, Focus, and Laugh.

Each gummy is vegan-friendly and contains a total of 5 mg of THC. In addition, it’s made without artificial flavors or colors. Each pack carries 20 gummies.

Here are some details on each formula:

Relax is a mix of blueberry flavor and lemon balm botanicals. It’s Indica-dominant and contains 10 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC.

Focus, featuring a prickly pear flavor, is boosted with ginger botanicals. It’s a Hybrid offering, containing 5 mg of both CBD and THC.

Laugh is Sativa-dominant and offers a blend of tangerine flavor enhanced and turmeric botanicals. It contains 5 mg of THC.

“We’re focused on growing our share through an innovation strategy that capitalizes on both market dynamics and edibles portfolio white space,” said Greg Butler, the company’s chief commercial officer.

“Wonder Wellness is built for the exact occasions when wellness-minded consumers are looking for products to enhance or improve their everyday experiences,” he added.

The company said Monday it plans to distribute the new gummies to its other operational states shortly.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

