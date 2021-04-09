Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 9, 2021
GAINERS:
- Primo Nutraceuticals (OTC:BUGVF) shares closed up 33.33% at $0.20
- Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC:INSHF) shares closed up 9.69% at $0.21
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 8.44% at $6.04
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 7.44% at $1.30
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 6.67% at $1.92
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 6.26% at $29.19
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 5.93% at $1.43
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 4.96% at $0.51
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 4.64% at $3.83
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares closed up 4.58% at $8.91
LOSERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 17.29% at $0.04
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 6.36% at $2.21
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 4.68% at $0.27
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 4.61% at $10.35
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 4.3% at $0.56
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 3.82% at $16.63
