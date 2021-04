SEO Keywords And Search Phrases For Smoke Shops, Vape Shops, And Vaporizer Companies (Updated 2021)

This article by Evan Nison was originally published on NisonCo, and appears here with permission.

SEO Keywords and Search Phrases for Vaporizers

We compared search volume for different phrases related to vapes, vape pens, and dab pens:

Keyword Volume dab pen 301000 vape pen 246000 dry herb vaporizer 40500 weed vape pen 33100 best vape pen 22200 dab pen battery 18100 marijuana vaporizer 18100 wax vape pen 18100 disposable vapes 14800 best weed vaporizer 12100 best dry herb vaporizer 12100 best vaporizer 9900 cheap vape pens 8100 dab pen cartridge 8100 best dab pens 6600 dab vape pen 5400 dab pens for sale 5400 electronic vapor cigarettes 5400 wax dab pen 5400 best portable vaporizer 4400 best vape pen for wax 3600 wax pens for sale 2400 cheap dab pens 2400 disposable dab pen 1600

Best SEO Keywords for Smoke Shops and Headshops

Smoke shop SEO is an important element to any marketing strategy. View search engine volume for different search terms related to smoke shops and headshops:

Keyword Volume smoke shop 450000 smoke shop near me 450000 smoke shops open near me 22200 smoke shop near me open now 8100 nearest head shop 1900 local head shops 1300

Best SEO Keywords for Vape Shops

Search engine volume for different search terms related to vape shops:

Keyword Volume vape shop near me 368000 vape shop 246000 vapor shop 18100 vapor shop near me 14800 nearest vape shop 6600 vape shop near me open now 3600 vape shops open near me 3600 local vape shops 1600 vape and smoke shop 1300

Read the original Article on NisonCo.

