Cannabis Dispensary Openings: Trulieve, Ayr, High Tide, Cookies, MedMen, Curaleaf, Inner Spirit, C3 Industries

Trulieve, Ayr Wellness Each Open Stores In Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) reported Wednesday it's cutting the ribbon on yet another medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

The company's 79th store in the Sunshine State is located at 1846 Main Street in Dunedin.

On opening day, Thursday, April 8, all patients will enjoy a 25% in-store discount.

Earlier this week, Trulieve opted to sell some 5 million subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada at CA$50 ($39.63) per share for gross proceeds of roughly $198.1 million.

Separately, Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) announced Thursday the grand opening of its 32nd and 33rd medical cannabis dispensaries in the state.

The new retail locations under the Liberty Health Sciences banner bring the company's retail footprint to 49 stores spread within seven states.

The store located at 135 US Hwy 27 N in Sebring spans 4,000 square feet. The 2,800 ft store situated at 4805 Babcock St NE in Palm Bay will offer drive-thru service.

The Toronto-based company closed the previously announced acquisition of LHS in February.

High Tide Launches Canna Cabana Store In Toronto, 81st In Canada

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (OTCQB:HITIF) (FRA:2LY) has launched its 81st branded retail location nationwide and 16th in Ontario.

The new Canna Cabana store, selling recreational cannabis products and accessories, is located at 720 King Street West, Unit 155, in Toronto.

Raj Grover, president and CEO, said Wednesday the company is poised to open 30 branded retail stores across Ontario by September.

"Coupled with the ongoing pursuit of strategic acquisition targets in Canada, the United States, and Europe, organic growth remains a core element of our business growth strategy," he added.

Cookies Expands In Oregon With Store In Corvallis

Cannabis and lifestyle brand Cookies, founded by Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr., also known as Berner, said Wednesday it has opened its second store in Oregon.

The new store is located at 257 SW Madison Ave., in downtown Corvallis.

It offers a wide range of recreational cannabis products such as Cookies’ strains, including Gary Payton, Gelatti, Cheetah Piss, Pancakes, White Runtz, Georgia Pie, and Sticky Buns, as well as Lemonnade, Runtz, and Collins Ave-branded products.

The ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, and it will be hosted by Seattle SuperSonics and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player Gary Payton.

Cookies partnered with InterCure on Wednesday to produce and introduce its branded products in stores and pharmacies in Israel.

MedMen Expands In California With Store In Emeryville

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) announced Thursday it is opening a story in Emeryville, California, located at 3996 San Pablo Ave.

The Los Angeles-based company continues to expand in California on the heels of raising CA$20 million ($16.05 million) by selling units at a price of CA$0.40 per unit to boost its presence in Florida.

"MedMen's future has never been brighter," Tom Lynch, chairman and CEO of MedMen, said earlier.

The store will offer a myriad of recreational cannabis products, including MedMen Red-branded cannabis oils and premium flower strains such as Jack Herer and Pineapple Express, to name a few.

Inner Spirit Set To Open Three Spiritleaf Stores In Ontario And Alberta

Canadian cannabis retailer Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE:ISH) is poised to launch its 83rd, 84th, and 85th Spiritleaf stores in Toronto and Kemptville, Ontario, and in Calgary, Alberta.

The store openings bring its retail footprint to 27 retail locations in Ontario, and 46 stores in Alberta.

“Our Spiritleaf franchise partners are superb at siting their stores and achieving the necessary regulatory approvals to open and operate,” Darren Bondar, president and CEO of Inner Spirit, disclosed Thursday.

C3 Industries Opens Store In Portland, Oregon, 6th Rec Store Nationwide

Vertically integrated cannabis company C3 Industries has opened its sixth dispensary in the country and its first in Oregon.

High Profile Portland, located in Northeast Portland in the vicinity of I-5, will serve adult-use cannabis customers offering a 20% discount on all products through April 20.

Apart from the Portland store, High Profile operates five other locations in Michigan.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash

