Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 7, 2021
GAINERS:
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed up 10.92% at $0.29
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 7.78% at $0.05
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 3.9% at $6.92
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 3.66% at $0.04
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 3.54% at $6.21
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed up 3.34% at $4.33
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 3.06% at $3.70
LOSERS:
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed down 11.11% at $0.04
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 8.67% at $10.15
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed down 8.29% at $24.90
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed down 7.86% at $6.80
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 7.63% at $3.39
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 7.56% at $0.85
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 7.46% at $12.40
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed down 6.97% at $0.25
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 6.57% at $0.46
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 6.53% at $19.76
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares closed down 6.36% at $16.19
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares closed down 6.34% at $8.42
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 6.33% at $10.71
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 6.24% at $0.34
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 6.17% at $1.78
- High Tide (OTC:HITIF) shares closed down 6.09% at $0.58
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 5.98% at $4.36
