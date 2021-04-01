Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 1, 2021
GAINERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 37.93% at $0.12
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 16.87% at $6.20
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 11.85% at $0.06
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 9.23% at $1.34
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 7.81% at $28.30
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 7.36% at $18.23
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares closed up 6.1% at $3.48
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 5.93% at $3.44
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares closed up 5.86% at $128.81
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 5.41% at $0.16
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 4.57% at $6.40
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed up 4.31% at $13.80
LOSERS:
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 8.85% at $0.10
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 7.9% at $11.42
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 7.88% at $0.40
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed down 7.63% at $1.09
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 6.7% at $1.95
- Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed down 6.19% at $3.03
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed down 5.58% at $6.94
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 5.28% at $3.95
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed down 4.23% at $0.10
- NexTech AR Solns (OTC:NEXCF) shares closed down 3.76% at $3.33
