Video: Radio Free Cannabis With Jordan Curl, Greg Gerdeman and Luc Prévost

Coming to you from high (very HIGH) in the hills of Oakland, California, hosted by Steve DeAngelo, "the father of the legal cannabis industry," Radio Free Cannabis is the voice of the global cannabis freedom movement.

Translated into 195 different languages, RFC features news, discussion, and commentary of interest to people who love the cannabis plant and understand it as a force for peace and justice. Today there are hundreds of millions of us on Planet Earth, and collectively we are larger than all but the largest nations.

If all of us who love cannabis can figure out how to talk to each other, and how to take common action, we can change this world into the one we all really want to live in.

Catalyzing that dialog and building that decision-making structure is the mission of Radio Free Cannabis.

Episode 27 – Special Guests: Jordan Curl, Greg Gerdeman and Luc Prévost

Radio Free Cannabis #27 – is now available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher & Steve's Website. Please feel free to share the social promo asset attached below on your own social platforms. Also, please subscribe, follow and share Steve's YouTube channel (subtitle translations are available in 195 languages through the Auto Translate function).

Description:

Steve tells of the recent death of Martin D. Scott and the termination of White House staffers for their past use of cannabis in his global headlines. This week we introduce three new cannabis correspondents reporting on Swaziland, Florida and Québec. If you would like to be one of our cannabis correspondents, send an email and tell us a bit about yourself and the specific news you would like to report. Also, send us your comments and feedback!

****

Jordan Curl

IG:@growers_without_borders

FB:@growerswithoutborders

http://swaziscan.com/

Greg Gerdeman

IG:@ganjanesh

https://www.projectcbd.org/wellness/endocannabinoid-system-biology-wellness-video Luc Prévost

IG:@topolepodcast

mbe.io/toPotLePotcast

****

Available on Spotify, iTunes & Stitcher.

****

Please send all inquiries to RadioFreeCannabis@SteveDeAngelo.com or go to https://stevedeangelo.com

****

Please kindly donate to the Last Prisoner Project https://www.lastprisonerproject.org

****

Intro Music: Soul Majestic https://soulmajestic.com

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.