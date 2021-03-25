Lantern To Start Adult-Use Cannabis Delivery in Colorado

Cannabis e-commerce and home delivery platform Lantern will start offering its adult-use delivery services in Aurora, Colorado via a partnership with Colorado Harvest.

Adult Aurora residents will now have the option of ordering their cannabis products online and have them delivered to their door within an hour.

"Colorado has one of the most mature cannabis markets in the U.S., and Lantern's platform will not only complement but also reinforce the state's sophisticated retail infrastructure," Lantern president Meredith Mahoney stated. "Lantern's robust marketplace and delivery platform will increase access to quality cannabis products to adult-use customers throughout Aurora, and we are thrilled to partner with exceptional local retailers that will help us create unparalleled consumer experiences."

As soon as Aurora's City Council authorized adult-use delivery in December, Lantern revealed its plans to reach the state with its offering and become the first cannabis marketplace to offer these services in Aurora.

Colorado Harvest is said to be the first dispensary in The Centennial State to obtain a recreational delivery license. The company further plans to also team up with The Green Solution once it obtains the state’s authorization.

Colorado Harvest CEO Tim Cullen commented on the partnership and said they are thrilled to start delivering recreational cannabis in the state.

"We look forward to serving the City of Aurora and other cities as they opt into the delivery market," Cullen said. "Customer service is why we're successful at the bricks and mortar and customers can expect that same great service from our delivery service too."

Social Equity In Colorado

Lantern is known for its support of social equity programs. Previously it has established a social equity-focused incubator program in Boston, and now has plans to start similar initiatives in Colorado as well.

The company already teamed up with a Denver-based advocacy group, The Color of Cannabis, which manages educational programs for potential social-equity applicants to help them build their business.

Just recently the House voted for a bill to raise the legal possession limit and the governor approved legislation to create a social equity fund for the cannabis industry to support cannabis businesses owned by those impacted by the war on drugs.

Approximately, $4 million from Colorado’s cannabis tax fund will be used to fuel the program, writes the outlet.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.