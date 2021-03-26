New Cannabis Products: Berner's Organic Hemp Rolling Papers, Cones, Vegan Delta 8 THC Gummies, And Awesome Dope

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga compiled a list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products:

VIBES’ Organic Hemp Rolling Papers, Cones

VIBES Fine Rolling Papers, a joint venture between rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN), launched a new line of organic hemp rolling papers and cones.

The line is made out of 100% organic hemp fibers and comes in three sizes: 1 ¼, King Size Slim, and Cubano.

"Greenlane is proud to work alongside Berner to produce new and innovative products for VIBES. Discerning connoisseurs that demand nothing short of the finest quality are top of mind when we develop products like the VIBES Organic Hemp line,” Greenlane CEO Aaron LoCascio told Benzinga.

Goodekind’s Vegan Delta 8 THC Gummies

Goodekind, a woman and minority-owned hemp social enterprise that focuses on creating organically grown, consciously-sourced hemp products, launched of a line of organic, vegan, non-gmo Delta 8 THC gummies. They are available in 4 flavors nationwide.

"Delta 8 THC is the next big cannabinoid in cannabis, and we're excited to make this "legal high" available in a convenient, discreet, and delicious all organic vegan gummy," Delta 8 co-founder Kayla Croft told Benzinga. "These little treats hit hard – strong enough for the daily cannabis consumer, and delicious enough for the most discerning of palates."

Awesome Dope

Awesome Dope, a culturally-focused California-grown cannabis, made its market debut with flower and pre-roll packs.

The company works directly with small-batch, craft farmers producing high-quality and eco and environmentally friendly cannabis.

Founder Josh Muthart told Benzinga he created Awesome Dope with the vision to incubate and create cannabis brands that connect cultural touchpoints often overlooked in the current marketplace.

“Our experience in cannabis, music, design and entrepreneurship shows through in everything we do. This business isn’t a cash grab, but a venture born out of genuine desire to bring our most talented friends together on a project,” he said. “Awesome Dope’s grassroots marketing strategy includes rolling out a publication featuring and collaborating with local artists and businesses. We understand the only way to succeed is to build community.”

Courtesy images.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.