The Parent Company Launches First Vape Products — Fun Uncle Cruisers

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX:GRAMF), which does business as "The Parent Company," has launched a new line of vape cartridges called Fun Uncle Cruisers.

The consortium — made up of CMG Partners Inc., Left Coast Ventures Inc. and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) with his company Roc Nation — is touting Fun Uncle as the company’s retro-designed cannabis line with low prices.

Cruisers is its first vape offering, coming in Universal 510 cartridges and accessible in several strains, such as strawberry cough, lemon jack, GG4, SFV OG, and berry gelato.

Distillate for Cruisers is crafted utilizing The Parent Company’s in-house extraction team with flower gathered from more than 500 California cultivators, accounting for 20% of the distillate in the state. It is also run through the company’s proprietary triple filtration process creating distillate with more than 80% THC.

The company noted that “the $25 MSRP is an industry disruptor as 90% of the $500M in 1g vape sales today have an MSRP over $401.”

Cruisers will be accessible to California consumers both online and in dispensaries.

“Our strategy in forming The Parent Company was to maximize product margins by owning our own supply chain, and our initial product launch of Fun Uncle Cruisers executes against what we set out to do” Parent Company CEO Steve Allan stated.

The company was formed via a merger with Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (formerly traded on OTCQX under the symbol of SBVCF) in January, creating the biggest vertically-integrated operator in the state.

“We are entering this category with the goal to be the clear category leader. With our extensive direct-to-consumer reach, a state-wide network of dispensary wholesale customers, large scale manufacturing capacity and access to raw materials, we have all the capabilities to achieve this goal," Allan added. "These new cartridges conveniently deliver a full gram of high-quality distillate at a very competitive price.”

